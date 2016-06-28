How to prepare Chinese medicinal herbs: part 2

In Part 1 of this post, I looked at five amazing benefits of using traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and raw herbs for healing and wellbeing.

Part 2 is a step-by-step look at the ease and benefits of decocting your own special formula of medicinal Chinese herbs.

Please note: I am not a Chinese medical doctor. If you choose to try traditional Chinese medicine herbs, please ensure to consult a registered doctor in your own country. Each formula is tailored to the individual and these photos and instructions are for demonstration purpose only.

When you visit a registered Chinese medical doctor, you will likely have your pulses read to measure pulses relating to your body system and organs.

A practitioner may look at how you enter a room; how you look; your gait; your eyes and your tongue. Astute practitioners will look for identifying characteristics such as how you speak, whether you are ruddy faced or not and whether your voice is weak or strong. Each of these is then related to your pulses as well (weak, strong, feathery, dominant, too quick, too slow).

From there, a raw herb formula is made up as your personal and individual prescription. These herbs are selected especially for your body, so it is important to never give a tonic prescribed specifically for you to someone else.

Chelsea Prescott of Sakura in Melbourne, a doctor of Chinese medicine, is a leading practitioner in Australia and one of the few to prescribe Chinese raw herb formulas as part of treatment. Her training allows her to create raw herb formulas that are specifically tailored; she may fry off, heat, bake or prepare herbs slightly differently for a certain effect.

If all life has energy and all plant life can grow even from portions of ginger or seeds, so too a lot of these herbs still have genuine life force; it is that life force I wish to connect with.

This year, I wanted to top off my many years of using TCM formulas, healing and acupuncture with something to harmonise my body – and Chelsea prescribed a beautiful formula called Xiao Chai Hu Tang.

“Xiao Chai Hu Tang is designed to resolve constrained energy that is hovering within the body between the interior and the exterior,” Chelsea says. “Exterior patterns are often of a viral origin, thus the formula treats viruses that have become more complicated or latent within the body, such as glandular fever.

“The formula acts within the energetic system of the gall bladder, which means it can treat many types of digestive complaints as well as disorders governed by the gall bladder pathway, like migraine, intercostal neuralgia, mastitis and otitis media.

“Some of the classical symptoms that indicate the use of this formula are alternating chills and fever, nausea, bitter taste and dizziness.

“In clinical practice, because this formula harmonises within, it is extremely effective at relieving inner tension.”

STEP-BY-STEP DECOCTION

While you can use a traditional vessel for TCM herb decoctions, I use a Pyrex jug, a trivet to reduce direct heat with the glass jug on the stove top and a non-metal lid (for me that is a Le Creuset lid).

TCM decoction requires three separate cooks or boiling, simmering down to evaporate the water level each time. The harmonising formula requires the addition of fresh ginger, which I add myself.

The first cook or decoction requires 400mL of water, which I pour over the herbs and allow to steep for 15 minutes.

This allows the dry herbs to soften, preparing them for the heat to come and drawing out their medicinal and magical properties.

At this point, I always make a special point of saying some words to the herbs – not part of TCM, just something I like to do.

It is usually a few words of thanks to the herbs for helping me heal or gracious thanks for helping me find people to help my body heal. Sometimes, I blow kisses into the jug as well.

I want a way of connecting – and so far it has worked.

If all life has energy and all plant life can grow even from portions of ginger or seeds, so too a lot of these herbs still have genuine life force; it is that life force I wish to connect with.

After 15 minutes, I ensure the trivet is on the stove hotplate, then I place the jug on top, cover it and bring the herbs and water to the boil.

Once it starts boiling, I reduce the heat to allow it to simmer, water to evaporate and move the lid slightly to allow steam to escape.

This is a time to experiment with how much liquid needs to evaporate or decoct before you are left with only 200mL. It usually takes about 20 minutes to reduce enough.

The first few times you may wish to test out how much liquid is left, then find it’s too much. All you need to do is to pour it all back so it can continue to boil.

On top of a second smaller jug, which I place on an oven mitt on the sink, I place a strainer. When I am ready I turn off the stove, I pour the mixture into the strainer and jug and ascertain whether I have reduced it enough.

Here you can see approximately one cup of liquid in the new jug while the boiled herbs are in the strainer.

This looks good!

I can now empty the boiled herbs into the hot jug I used to cook them in, and this time I add 300mL of water.

I don’t need to let it soak; I immediately turn up the heat to bring it to boil, then simmer down to 200mL again. We call this the second cook. This is important: sometimes you will need to add new herbs at the second or even third cook.

As less water is used this time, the decoction simmers down quicker.

I again strain the herbs into the new jug and do a final cook with another 300mL of water, reducing down to 200mL.

On completion of the cook, I allow the glass jug from the stove to cool down and remove the trivet with tongs from the hotplate.

I have a glass jar with a lid which has been cleansed and disinfected with boiling water and lemon. In there, I now pour the total liquid from the jug next to the sink, which amounts to about three cups.

And now I’m ready for my first dose!

As per my constitution, I take very small doses twice a day – for four days. Dosage may be a lot more for some patients, who may need to make the decoction every day.

For me, the decoction lasts the four days. I store it in the fridge. Each morning and night, I heat up the required amount until smoking or just as bubbles appear. After eight doses in four days, I discard any remnants and sterilise the jar again ready for next time.

Now, I’m ready to take my first dose and wait for the lovely healing results, remembering as discussed in Part 1 that these herbs help unblock my energy pathways, so my own body can do the healing.

Note: Please ensure to ask your Chinese medicine doctor for their full instructions for decocting raw herbs. Each process can be adjusted to suit the individual.

Warmest, Renee

Disclaimer: this blog post is intended as a beautiful and thought-provoking article for entertainment purposes only. It does not constitute medical advice and cannot substitute for medical care. No representations are made as to the completeness of any information and the author is not liable for any losses, injuries or damages from the use of this information.

Like what you read? Sign up for a weekly dose of wellness

