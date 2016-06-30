Dutch apple cake and winter reading

Winter is such a delicious season for snuggling inside devoting hours to a session of Word Jam® – that’s a jam session for lovers of reading, writing, word puzzles or listening to gorgeous songs.

I love to indulge when reading: whether I’m catching up on my latest edition of WellBeing magazine; reading a book of poems I have saved for the season or at the moment, learning how to cast spells with gemstones and crystals … I’m usually reading five different articles at once, have my piles of books and journals all around me and also use the time to prepare my diary or planner for the months ahead.

And what else keeps me going? Winter cups of tea, hot chocolate and cake! Fruit compote with winter citrus fresh from our Mallee fruit trees or tea with herbs from the garden: what matters most is my mum’s family’s cake, the famous Legdeur Dutch Apple Cake which has been enjoyed and passed down for more than half a century.

Here is our Legdeur Dutch Apple Cake or Appel Taart to share with you.

Dutch Apple Cake / Appel Taart

Note: Use organic ingredients where possible.

Ingredients Method 150g butter

100g sugar

175g self-raising flour

3 eggs

½ cup sultanas

Cinnamon

3 apples

1 lemon Peel apples into quarters; you may wish to go thinner or splice the tops of the larger pieces. Grate lemon rind and put aside. Juice lemon and place sliced apples in juice, sprinkled with cinnamon and a teaspoon of sugar. With butter at room temperature, mash with sugar and rind using a wooden spoon or mixer, adding one egg at a time. With a spoon, sift and mix in flour and add sultanas (or cranberries if you wish). Spread into greased 20cm springform pan. Arrange soaked apples neatly on top and sprinkle more cinnamon. Bake for 1 hour in a moderate oven. When cooled, remove from the pan. For a sweet addition, spread a thin layer of your favourite jam on top of the cake while still warm. Serve as is, or with cream or ice cream.

Warmest,

Renee

Disclaimer: this blog post is intended as a beautiful and thought-provoking article for entertainment purposes only. It does not constitute medical advice and cannot substitute for medical care. No representations are made as to the completeness of any information and the author is not liable for any losses, injuries or damages from the use of this information.

