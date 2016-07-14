Crave calm? Get outside!

written by The WellBeing Team

12092662_10207568592471272_586778378_n3

Feeling overwhelmed, over-busy or frazzled? Get outside!

Simply stepping out into nature can help reboot your mood and transform crazy into calm. Our human-made, urban landscapes can bombard the senses with artificial light, crowded spaces, noise and pollution, contributing to overstimulation, stagnation and stress.

Nature can provide a welcome break from stale indoor environments, relieve an overactive mind and give the body to permission to rest and heal. When relaxed, our nervous system can set the dial to ‘rest-and-digest’ mode, where deep healing and rejuvenation occurs. Our action-ready ‘fight-or-flight’ mode takes the front seat when we face danger or feel stressed or frenzied.

Serotonin levels depend on the amount of oxygen you inhale. Enjoy a few deep, full breaths to blow the cobwebs away, refresh the brain and brighten your mood.

Several studies from around the world show real benefits of spending time in nature. One study discovered that, simply by walking in natural environments, unproductive ‘re-run’ thinking (where negative or unhealthy thoughts run on a constant repeat loop) decreased.

Korean researchers found an interesting difference in the brain activity of volunteers when they viewed urban images versus natural scenery. Urban images stimulated blood flow to the amygdala, the section of the brain responsible for detecting fear and preparing for emergency events. On the flip side, the sight of natural scenery switched on the brain zones associated with love and empathy.

In Japan, researcher found ‘forest bathing’ enabled participants to inhale “beneficial bacteria, plant-derived essential oils and negatively charged ions”. These are all thought to positively affect gut bacteria, strengthening immunity and improving both mental and physical health. ‘Forest bathing’? Basically this means getting out into a green space, such as a park or forest and simply soaking up the atmosphere. Pretty easy, huh?

Here are a few tips to get you out the door, into nature and into a relaxed, calm vibe:

 Can’t get outside today?

If you can’t get away, consider these fun ways to bring the outdoors in:

OK, now shut down your computer, get out there and get calm, naturally!


